99th MDG fights COVID-19

Senior Airman Monica Rembert, medical technician assigned to the 99th Surgical Operations Squadron, takes down an Airman’s information at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2020. MOMMC is postured to support the medical needs of the Nellis AFB community.









Staff Sgt. Kayla Lee, medical technician assigned to the 99th Surgical Operations Squadron, takes down a patient’s information at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2020. The 99th Medical Group is comprised of personnel who are dedicated to providing preventive, emergency and acute care services for active-duty members, dependents and retirees.









Staff Sgt. Juan Acuna, dental assistant assigned to the 99th Dental Squadron, hands out information sheets at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2020. MOMMC is postured to support the medical needs of the Nellis Air Force Base community.









Airman 1st Class Amir Brooks, pharmacist technician assigned to the 99th Medical Support Squadron, hands an Airman a mask at the Satellite Pharmacy at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2020. Both the Main and Satellite Pharmacies on Nellis AFB continue to provide support to beneficiaries.









Mariz Flumara, pharmacy technician assigned to the 99th Medical Support Squadron, talks to a patient at the Satellite Pharmacy at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2020. The Main Pharmacy and Satellite Pharmacy are conducting operations during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.









Staff Sgt. Steven Conner, medical technician assigned to the 99th Surgical Operations Squadron, talks on the radio at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2020. Nellis AFB continues to work closely with our federal, state, and local health officials to ensure our detection and response efforts are coordinated.









A pharmacist technician assigned to the 99th Medical Support Squadron speaks to an Airman at the Satellite Pharmacy drive-thru at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2020. Both the Main and Satellite Pharmacies on Nellis AFB continue to provide support to beneficiaries.









