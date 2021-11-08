Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 29, 2021

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – October 29, 2021

Click on the image below to view the latest edition.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the October 29th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! The F-15EX participated in operational test missions this month paired with F-15Cs and F-15Es at Nellis Air Force Base. The platform is anticipated to join the F-35, F-16 and A-10 along with a sixth-generation fighter program as part of the four plus-one concept intended to streamline the fleet. “The more situations that we can put this airplane in the better information we learn. That integration is probably the key thing in the Air Force, to be able to get multiple different kinds of fighters to work together, to be a more formidable force,” said Lt. Col. Kenneth Juhl, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center F-15 test director. A great example of our Airmen preparing for the high-end fight — and we have the story right here for you, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/aruc/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Greening the desert through solar energy : page 3

Nellis invests in technological advantage, lethality: page 4

Photo Feature: Nellis Airmen return from Operation Allies Refuge : pages 6 & 7

VASNHS providing flu shots, encourages veterans to get vaccinated: page 8

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting October 29th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews