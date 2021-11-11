aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Two Creech airmen selected for STEP promotion to technical sergeant

by Aerotech staff and wire reports

Two staff sergeants at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., were recently promoted to technical sergeant under the Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) program.

Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Teresa (432nd SPTS), and Tech. Sgt. Harry (432nd WSA) on their promotion.

The STEP program allows major command, field operating agency and direct reporting unit commanders, as well as senior Air Force officers with large enlisted populations, to select a limited number of airmen with exceptional potential for promotion to the grades of staff sergeant through master sergeant.

