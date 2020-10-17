Hard work pays off … one STEP at a time!

Advertisement
The leadership of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing had the pleasure of congratulating two brand new staff sergeants who were promoted through the Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) program Oct. 14, 2020.
Congratulations Staff Sgt. Lauren and Staff Sgt. Ryan on their immediate promotion to staff sergeant.
The STEP program empowers Air Force leaders to identify and reward top performers at the entry level. Every single Airman is a vital piece to running a successful mission, and it’s always a great day when this feat can be recognized.
