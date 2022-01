Effective Jan. 1, 2022, the Health Protection Condition for Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., is now HPCON Charlie.

The following restrictions are in effect:

* No official on-base social gatherings

* NAF and AAFES dining facilities will be take-out only

* Nellis Club bar services will be closed

* Intramural Sports will be canceled

* Indoor basketball courts will be closed

* CDC/Youth Center will allow external drop-off/pickup only

Please continue to social distance and wear masks.