Leadership at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., have updated the installation’s health protection condition to Bravo+.

Bravo+ allows for sit-in dining for food services, the CDC and Youth Center may resume internal drop-off/pick-up procedures, Nellis AFB Club is open and official gatherings are limited to 50-personnel max.

Masks are still required indoors at Nellis until transmission levels are below moderate/substantial in the community, aligning with the Secretary of Defense’s mandate.