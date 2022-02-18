COMACC visits 99 ABW; Airmen showcase innovative support

Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, visited Nellis Air Force base, Nev., Feb. 6-10 2022.

During his visit, Kelly met with 99th Air Base Wing leaders and received an interactive brief on new installation efforts occurring on base.

The 99th ABW brief, facilitated by Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing vice commander, showcased Airmen from the 99th Security Forces Squadron, the recently constructed Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center’s emergency room and the new Nellis Crosswinds Dining Facility, projected to open this spring.

“The 99th Air Base Wing takes pride in how we maintain a future focus,” said DeMotts. “We know that resources are limited, so we look to execute our mission of support through innovative ideas and collaborative efforts with our community partners that will pay dividends in the long run.”

A collaborative effort showcased to Kelly was the integration of two Airmen assigned to the 99th SFS into the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Academy where they graduated alongside civilian police officers this past fall. This program has continued to strengthen the partnership between Nellis Security Forces and the LVMPD and facilitates the development of operationally focused defenders who are credentialed police officers.

Another effort highlighted was the recent completion of the MOMMC Emergency Room, which expanded 7,000 feet in size and now services civilian patients from 14 different zip codes in the Las Vegas area. Kelly toured the state-of-the-art facility and learned how Air Force medics are servicing more patients, to include civilians, allowing them to maintain clinical readiness skills needed in combat.

“To cultivate and maintain our goal of providing world-class support to our many Nellis mission partners we have to first take care of our Airmen,” said DeMotts.

The 99th Force Support Squadron is at the forefront of taking care of Airmen by changing the way food services operate at Nellis. By investing $5.4 million in dinning renovations, Airmen now have access to enhanced food variety and availability at nine different locations on base. These locations include a central dining facility next to Airmen’s dorms, the ability for online ordering and mobile food trucks, which can support over 1,500 flight line personnel.

The 99th Civil Engineer Squadron is likewise accelerating support for Airmen and recently found an innovative solution for the dorm shortage occurring on base. In partnership with Hunt Housing, 99th CES had 30 family housing units set aside for unaccompanied Airmen; these homes provide an opportunity for up to 34 young Airmen to transition out of the dorms into safe housing options.

“The 99th Air Base Wing has a dynamic job of supporting Airmen from diverse career fields across Nellis,” said Kelly. “After meeting and talking with these Airmen, it’s readily apparent that this wing leans forward to find innovative solutions to provide world-class support to our warfighters.”