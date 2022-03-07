Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – March 4, 2022

Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 4, 2022

Hello everyone, and welcome to the March 4th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! How about that eye-popping photo we have on our cover this week? We just had to give Red Flag 22-1 another shout-out with this great shot of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler, assigned to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., receiving air-to-air refueling from a Royal Air Force Voyager tanker. “Working as a part of a coalition and increasing our interoperability is key for us,” said Wing Commander John Cockroft, the Officer Commanding of 1 (Fighter) Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, United Kingdom. “The capabilities of the United States Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force, combined with our own, make us a much more effective fighting force.” We have the story and much more news ready for you, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lcun/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

COMACC visits 99 ABW; Airmen showcase innovative support: page 3

432nd Wing announces 2022 annual award winners: page 4

Air Force summer job opportunities for 700-plus qualified students: page 5

VA encourages donating blood amid blood crisis: page 8

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting March 4th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews