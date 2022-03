In recognition of Women’s History Month, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will be hosting three events for #WomenWednesdays.

Historical Information Booth: March 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Exchange

5K Fun Run/Walk: March 16 kicking off at 7 a.m. at the Warrior Fitness Center at Nellis AFB

Leadership Panel: March 23 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Community Commons