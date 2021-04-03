D&I council hosts Women’s History Month panel

Advertisement

Tech. Sgt. Renee, 78th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper sensor operator, talks about being the first woman in her family to break away from stereotypical women’s roles to serve in the military at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 26, 2021. The Creech Diversity and Inclusion Council hosted a Women’s History Month panel featuring female Airmen from different backgrounds and ranks to provide the audience a wide-variety of experience to draw upon, and learn from.











First Lt. Tasha, MQ-9 Reaper pilot, explains how the Air Force flight suit is made for men to use the restroom in flight but has not accommodated women’s needs, and how that affects their health and mission readiness at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 26, 2021. Tasha and other panelists shared stories about how female aircrew members have commonly dehydrated themselves before flying so they wouldn’t need to use the restroom which can lead to them getting sick and unable to fly.











Col. Dina Quanico, 432nd Mission Support Group commander, explains what Women’s History Month means to her at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., March 26, 2021. The Creech AFB Diversity and Inclusion Council hosted this panel to talk about Women’s History Month and provide a space for people to learn about the experiences of women in the U.S. Air Force.









