Nellis expands educational opportunities

An approval from Air Force higher headquarters moves Nellis Air Force Base. Nev., closer to its planned expansion of Coral Academy.

An establishment of a public charter high school was formally approved Feb.10, 2022 and authorizes the 99th Mission Support Group to engage with the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority and request expansion of the current Coral Academy of Science. The expansion will include 9-12 grade education.

“I am thankful for our partnership with Coral Academy and proud of our mission support group for getting this initiative across the goal line,” said Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander. “The wing’s unwavering commitment to Airmen and families guided them in this endeavor and now our Nellis community will have a premier high school education opportunity on base.”

The 99th Mission Support Group leadership anticipates charter approval by fall of 2022 with the intent to begin construction in 2025. Current projections show the building completion by 2028.

The high school will be located adjacent to the current Coral Academy School and will include a new road to alleviate traffic concerns during school pick-up and drop-off times.

In the interim, Coral Academy plans to use existing facilities to welcome 9th grade students in the fall of 2023 and 10th grade students in the fall of 2024. Once construction is complete, 9th and 10th grades will transition to the new facility.

Coral Academy provides Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based curriculum and is a “Purple Star” rated school, proving they are committed to servicing the diverse needs and unique challenges faced by military children. Families can anticipate ability to enroll their children through the state charter lottery process in the early months of 2023.

“This is a great win for our military families who can feel confident in their High school student’s education quality,” said Col. Anthony Figiera, 99th Mission Support Group commander. “When Airmen know their loved ones are cared for, it gives them the peace of mind and mental clarity they need to get after the fight.”