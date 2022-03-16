aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Creech AFB sensor operators experience KC-46 air refueling

by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson
Tech. Sgt. Ian Sweaney (right), 56th Air Refueling Squadron evaluator boom operator, explains the boom operator station on a KC-46 Pegasus to Tech. Sgt. Joshua, 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing evaluator sensor operator, March 10, 2022. Seven sensor operators visited Altus Air Force Base, Okla., to learn more about boom operators and the KC-46. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

Seven sensor operators from Creech Air Force Base, Nev., visited Altus Air Force Base, Okla., to learn about the KC-46 Pegasus, boom operators and the air refueling mission, March 7-11, 2022.

The sensor operators participated in simulator training and briefings, then split up on two KC-46s to witness air refueling first hand.

Tech. Sgt. Marcus (left), 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing evaluator sensor operator, talks with Master Sgt. Joseph Vondohlen, 54th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator instructor, in a Boom Operator Training (BOT) simulator at Altus Air Force Base, Okla., March 9, 2022. BOT is almost an exact replica of the boom operator station in the KC-46 Pegasus. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

“The end goal of this training is essentially to get a feel of the KC-46 from a sensor perspective and see if our skills transfer over to the boom operator side of it,” said Tech. Sgt. Marcus, 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing evaluator sensor operator. “There are a lot of similarities in our skill sets between the KC-46 boom operators and equipment that they use versus what we use.”

Sensor operators remotely control aircraft such as the MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-4 Global Hawk for surveillance and intelligence by using the multiple cameras and computers.

“The sensor operators bring a tactical side and a new viewpoint that the boom operators don’t currently possess,” said Tech. Sgt. Ian Sweaney, 56th Air Refueling Squadron evaluator boom operator. “These skills could be more useful, especially in the KC-46 with the tactical capabilities that it has.”

The tour incorporated the agile combat employment concept, which enables Airmen to be skilled in and familiar with jobs other than their own.

“I think this is a phenomenal concept and the right direction towards making multi-capable Airmen,” said Marcus. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to come out here and see what Altus is all about.”

From left, Senior Airman Francis, 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing evaluator sensor operator, Tech. Sgt. Marcus, 432nd AEW evaluator sensor operator, watch Tech. Sgt. Ian Sweaney, 56th Air Refueling Squadron evaluator boom operator, refuel a KC-135 Stratotanker, March 10, 2022. Sensor operators remotely control aircraft to gather intelligence and surveillance. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
Master Sgt. Joseph Vondohlen (left), 54th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator instructor, and Tech. Sgt. Marcus, 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing evaluator sensor operator, practice in-flight air refueling in a Boom Operator Training simulator at Altus Air Force Base, Okla., March 9, 2022. BOT is a new simulation system the 97th Air Mobility Wing uses to train boom operators to refuel from the KC-46 Pegasus. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
A KC-135 Stratotanker begins the air refueling process for a KC-46 Pegasus, March 10, 2022. The KC-135 is one of the first capable in-flight refueling aircraft, starting its service in 1956. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
