Creech AFB sensor operators experience KC-46 air refueling

Seven sensor operators from Creech Air Force Base, Nev., visited Altus Air Force Base, Okla., to learn about the KC-46 Pegasus, boom operators and the air refueling mission, March 7-11, 2022.

The sensor operators participated in simulator training and briefings, then split up on two KC-46s to witness air refueling first hand.

“The end goal of this training is essentially to get a feel of the KC-46 from a sensor perspective and see if our skills transfer over to the boom operator side of it,” said Tech. Sgt. Marcus, 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing evaluator sensor operator. “There are a lot of similarities in our skill sets between the KC-46 boom operators and equipment that they use versus what we use.”

Sensor operators remotely control aircraft such as the MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-4 Global Hawk for surveillance and intelligence by using the multiple cameras and computers.

“The sensor operators bring a tactical side and a new viewpoint that the boom operators don’t currently possess,” said Tech. Sgt. Ian Sweaney, 56th Air Refueling Squadron evaluator boom operator. “These skills could be more useful, especially in the KC-46 with the tactical capabilities that it has.”

The tour incorporated the agile combat employment concept, which enables Airmen to be skilled in and familiar with jobs other than their own.

“I think this is a phenomenal concept and the right direction towards making multi-capable Airmen,” said Marcus. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to come out here and see what Altus is all about.”