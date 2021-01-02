KC-46A participates in its first WSINT

Advertisement

A KC-46A Pegasus from the 344th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS), 22nd Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, sits parked on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 10. 2020. The 344th ARS is the first unit in the Air Force to operate the KC-46A Pegasus, which is the latest generation of air refueling aircraft.













A KC-46A Pegasus from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, is parked on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 10, 2020. This marked the first time the KC-46A Pegasus and its aircrew participated in a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise. The KC-46A Pegasus was designed to replace the U.S. Air Force’s aging tanker fleet.













A KC-46A Pegasus boom operator patch rests on the arm of Staff Sgt. Devaughn Granger, 344th Air Refueling Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, while at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 10. 2020. This marked the first time the KC-46A Pegasus and its aircrew participated in a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration exercise.









