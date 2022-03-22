Red Flag 22-2 comes to a close

Two F-15E maintainers, assigned to 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, preform pre-flight duties during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March. 8, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
Red Flag 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., concluded March 18, 2022, after 15 days of flying.
Nearly 55 aircraft took part in the latest iteration of Red Flag.
Nellis welcomed approximately 1,750 participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserves, the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Republic of Singapore Air Force.
An E-3A Sentry assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, taxis out for a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2, March 9, 2022. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
The exercise, which dates back to 1975, is organized at Nellis AFB and hosted north of Las Vegas on the Nevada
Test and Training Range — the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. With 1,900 possible targets, realistic threat systems and an opposing enemy force that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world, Nellis and the NTTR are the home of a “peacetime battlefield,” providing combat air forces with the ability to train to fight together, survive together and win together.
Red Flag gives aircrews an opportunity to experience advanced, relevant, and realistic combat-like situations in a controlled environment to increase their ability to complete missions and safely return home. It also prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers, space and
cyber operators to support those missions within the same tactical environment.
The 414th
Combat Training Squadron is responsible for executing Red Flag and this exercise is just one of a series of advanced training programs administered at Nellis and on the NTTR by organizations assigned to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.
A U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Tyler Sparks, a plane captain assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 131, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, performs pre-flight checks on the EA-18G Growler during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March. 8, 2022. The VAQ-131 is one of 14 units from across the coalition core function forces, Royal Saudi Air Force and Republic of Singapore Air Forces participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
A B-1 Lancer assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 10, 2022. During Red Flag 2022 the aggressor nation refines threat replication, applies advanced threats and jamming capabilities, and increases threat capabilities to maximize training in non-permissive environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 10, 2022. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
An F-16C Fighting Falcon flown by Maj. Douglas Mayo, pilot assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, returns to Nellis Air Force Base after participating in a Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 mission March 20, 2022, over the Nevada Test and Training Range. Red Flag exercises test the capabilities of pilots and teams while increasing efficiency and strengthening their teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 March 9, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 will allow for participants to build functional teams executing integrated expeditionary missions in contested environments provided at the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
A pilot flying an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron checks on his wingman during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 March 9, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Aircraft flying as the red force drive static, dynamic and adaptive threats to challenge participants in ways they have never been before. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
A Republic of Singapore Air Force pilot, assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, does preflight checks on the F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Mar. 8, 2022. There are 14 units from across the coalition core function forces, Royal Saudi Air Force and Republic of Singapore Air Forces participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
A Republic of Singapore Air Force airman, assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, taxis-out an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March. 8, 2022. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, prepares to taxi during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March. 8, 2022. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA pilot, assigned to the Royal Saudi Air Force Weapons School, Dhahran Air Base, Saudi Arabia, prepares to taxi during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March. 8, 2022. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
A Royal Saudi Air Force airman, assigned to the Royal Saudi Air Force Weapons School, Dhahran Air Base, Saudi Arabia, performs preflight checks on the F-15SA during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March. 8, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
Two A-10s prepare to land during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March. 8, 2022. There are 14 units from across the coalition core function forces, Royal Saudi Air Force and Republic of Singapore Air Forces participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)