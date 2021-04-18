1st Combat Training Squadron welcomes new commander

Advertisement

Lt. Col. Chris Duncan, 31st Combat Training Squadron commander, speaks after assuming command during an activation ceremony at the Virtual Test and Training Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. The mission of the 31st CTS is to create, operate and maintain synthetic environments to optimize warfighting capabilities.











Lt. Col. Chris Duncan, right, 31st Combat Training Squadron commander, salutes Col. Cameron Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range commander, after assuming command during an activation ceremony at the Virtual Test and Training Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. The VTTC is a training center that will enable pilots to simultaneously train together in live and virtual environments.











Col. Cameron Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range commander, passes the guidon to incoming commander Lt. Col. Chris Duncan 31st Combat Training Squadron, during an activation ceremony at the Virtual Test and Training Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. The 31st CTS is a subordinate unit of the NTTR and is responsible for operating the Department of Defense’s first and only integrated simulator environment supporting high-end advanced testing and training. The 31st CTS is a subordinate unit of the Nevada Test and Training Range and is responsible for operating the U.S. Department of Defense’s first and only integrated simulator environment, supporting high-end advanced testing and training.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact