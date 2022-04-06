Desert Lightning News Digital Edition April 1, 2022

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello everyone, and welcome to the April 1, 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. While Red Flag 22-2 has come to a close, we have stories on the 389th Fighter Squadron – part of the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. The 366th served as the core wing for this iteration of Red Flag.

Other stories of note include:

Nellis says goodbye to the F-15C Eagle.

E-3A Sentry aircraft testing the DRAGON modification during Red Flag 22-2; and

The Swedish Air Force major who served as an Air Boss during the exercise.

All this and more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News.