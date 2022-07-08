aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Digital Edition

Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB Creech AFB July 8, 2022

by Aerotech News
Maj. Gen. Case A. Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, passes the guidon to incoming 57th Wing commander, Brig. Gen. Richard A. Goodman, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 30, 2022. The 57th Wing commander is responsible for 36 squadrons at 12 installations constituting the Air Force’s most diverse flying wing.
Maj. Gen. Case A. Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, passes the guidon to incoming 57th Wing commander, Brig. Gen. Richard A. Goodman, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 30, 2022. The 57th Wing commander is responsible for 36 squadrons at 12 installations constituting the Air Force’s most diverse flying wing. (Air Force photographs by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the July 8, 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story is the 57th Wing change of command ceremony, where Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman took over from outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/070822NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/eipy/

Other highlights include:

  • There’s a new commander at the 850th Combat training Squadron;
  • A new commander at the 57th Operations Group; and
  • 57th MUNS train in Iron Flag-Nellis 22-2.

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting July 8. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

F-15C goes on static display...
 By Air Force photographs
Air Force photographs
Nellis celebrates Summer Bash
 By dwgsean
Nellis’ 805th CTS gets new...
 By Deb Henley
Air Force photographs’
Two teams are better than...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit