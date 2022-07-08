Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB Creech AFB July 8, 2022

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the July 8, 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story is the 57th Wing change of command ceremony, where Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman took over from outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley.

Other highlights include:

There’s a new commander at the 850th Combat training Squadron;

A new commander at the 57th Operations Group; and

57th MUNS train in Iron Flag-Nellis 22-2.

