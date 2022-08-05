aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB Creech AFB August 5, 2022

by Aerotech News
An F-16 Fighting Falcon piloted by Captain Tim “REEF” Joubert, instructor pilot assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range after participating in a Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, July 12, 2022. The Nevada Test and Training Range is the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more that 12,000 square miles of air space and 2.9 million acres of land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
Hello everyone, and welcome to the August 5, 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story is about how Nellis and the FAA came together to expand the range area for Red Flag training to 36,00 square miles.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/080522NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kwrc/

Other highlights include:

  • The B-52 take part in weapons test roadshow;
  • A Reserve Defender from the 926th takes part in an international completion in Denmark;
  • The NTTR gets a new commander; and
  • AFA Legends visit Nellis to share their experience.

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting August 5. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

