Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – November 11, 2022

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the November 11, 2022, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/111122NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pqbk/

Other highlights include:

We take a photographic look back at Aviation Nation 2022;

The Air Force Chief of Staff’s wife explains the ‘Five and Thrive’ program;

Nellis supports CBRN in-flight tests onboard an F-22; and

Nellis hosts “Dash for Danielle” to bring awareness to the issue of Domestic Violence.

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting November 10. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.