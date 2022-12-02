Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – December 2, 2022

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the December 2022, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story features Maj. Kyle “Metric” Adkison, a 59th TES A-10 pilot who was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with combat device.

Other highlights include:

RED HORSE stands up OL-A at Nellis;

The Shadow Operations Center-Nellis is hosting an open house;

We take a look back to 1980 when Red Flag paused to rescue guests from a burning hotel; and

A look at Green-Flag West, conducted with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

All this and more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting December 2.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.