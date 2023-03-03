Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – March 2023

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the March 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story tells how Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 integrated a Kessel Run application into operations for the first time.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/030323NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/sypq/

Other highlights include:

Air Force trials began at Nellis for the AF Wounded Warrior Team;

The Royal Air Force’s Voyager aerial refueling tanker took part in Red Flag;

Civic Leaders and Honorary Commanders watch Red Flag Night Launches; and

DOD warns service members against eating poppy seed food stuffs, and much more!

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.