Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – June 2023

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the June 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. On the cover, the 706th Fighter Squadron has been redesignated the 706th Aggressor Squadron.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/060223NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/gxco/

Other highlights include:

101 Critical Days of summer safety campaign gets underway;

The Angry Kitty countermeasures pod is tested at Creech;

The 800 th Red Horse Squadron gets a new commander;

Red Horse Squadron gets a new commander; ShOC-N supports cross-service experiment; and

Two military working dogs retire, and much more!

Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.