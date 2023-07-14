Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – July 2023

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the July 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. On the cover, the 66th Rescue Squadron has inactivated.

Other highlights include:

The 432 nd Wing completes ACE exercise with the MQ-9 Reaper;

Nellis Makes A Wish come true; and much more!

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.