Welcome to a special issue of Aerotech News and Review – X-Planes Part 2!

In in this issue, following on from our 2021 special issue, we take a look at some of the lesser known X-Planes, including: the Bell X-2 Starbuster; the Convair X-6 bomber; the X-11 (later changed to the SM-65A Atlas); the Bell X-14 VTOL aircraft; the Northrop X-21; the Bell X-22; the X-28 Sea Skimmer; the Lockheed X-33 VentureStar; the McDonnell Douglas X-36 Tailless Fighter Agility Research Aircraft; the NASA X-43 hypersonic research aircraft; and the General Dynamics X-62 VISTA.

We also take a look at the newest X-Plane, NASA’s X-66A; and the recently cancelled X-57 Maxwell.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/072123AEROXPlanesDIG.pdf

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xjei/

