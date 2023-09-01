aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – September 2023

by Aerotech News
Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the September 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. On the cover, we take a look at how members of the 867th ATKS at Creech are helping local schools.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/090123NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/wsak/

Other highlights include:

  • A look back at Red Flag 23-3 that ended Aug. 4;
  • Nellis inducts new honorary commanders; and
  • The 34th Weapons Squadron conducts missions at the NTTR; and much more!

Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

