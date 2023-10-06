Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – October 2023

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the October 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. On the cover, the 926th Wing has a new commander.

Other highlights include:

Former 57 th Wing commander retires;

AMMOS rewrites curriculum to train for Indo-Pacific threat;

Nellis hosts POW/MIA Remembrance Run; and

Nellis and Creech Airmen take part in USAA Salute to Service with the Las Vegas Raiders; and much more!

