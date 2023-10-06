aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Digital Edition

Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – October 2023

by Aerotech News
Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the October 2023, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. On the cover, the 926th Wing has a new commander.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/100623NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/vdxq/

Other highlights include:

  • Former 57th Wing commander retires;
  • AMMOS rewrites curriculum to train for Indo-Pacific threat;
  • Nellis hosts POW/MIA Remembrance Run; and
  • Nellis and Creech Airmen take part in USAA Salute to Service with the Las Vegas Raiders; and much more!

Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

