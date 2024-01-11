aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Digital Edition

Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – Year in Review 2023

by Aerotech News
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – Year in Review 2023

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Happy New Year and welcome to the January 2024 edition of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. We are starting off 2024 with a look back at some of the highlights from this past year with our annual Year In Review, special edition!

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/011224NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/vcsi/

Some of the highlights include:

  • The 2023 Air Force Trials
  • Red Flag
  • The 80th Anniversary of Creech AFB
  • MQ-9 Reaper’s USMC exercise debut

These memories and so much more, will be sure to call you back to take another look for years to come.

Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well

More Stories

Team Captain: Nellis chief of...
 By Robyn Stulgaitis | Nellis AFB, Nev.
Nevada Guard Soldiers safeguard ‘America’s...
 By Spec. Adrianne Lopez | Las Vegas, Nev.
422nd TES takes Honorary Commanders...
 By Aerotech News
Nellis hosts chief master sergeant...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit