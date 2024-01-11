Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – Year in Review 2023

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Happy New Year and welcome to the January 2024 edition of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. We are starting off 2024 with a look back at some of the highlights from this past year with our annual Year In Review, special edition!

Some of the highlights include:

The 2023 Air Force Trials

Red Flag

The 80 th Anniversary of Creech AFB

Anniversary of Creech AFB MQ-9 Reaper’s USMC exercise debut

These memories and so much more, will be sure to call you back to take another look for years to come.

