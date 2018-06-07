Aerotech News Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Aerotech News & Review


June 7, 2018
 

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley and Edwards AFB, CA – June 1, 2018

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xumt/

Welcome to the Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition! If you’re anything like us, you probably had a tough time choosing which of the excellent Memorial Day observances in the Valley to attend over the holiday weekend. Our small but mighty staff did our best to cover all the bases for you, and you can click through to pages 3 through 8 to pick up on anything you may have missed. We hope you spent the holiday in a way that was meaningful to you, whether that attending a commemorative ceremony or socializing with family and friends – in the end, it’s all about appreciating our freedoms and remembering those who sacrificed for us to enjoy them. Freedom isn’t free. Elsewhere in our military and aerospace community, we look at the most recent flight of the VSS Unity out of Mojave Air and Space Port (on our cover); an important anniversary for former EAFB and current Lockheed Martin test pilot Steve “Hooter” Rainey (page 8); a review of the Civ-Mil Support Group’s recent tour of Edwards AFB (page 11), and Bob Alvis’ Memorial Day look at a combat-hardened WWII soldier who allowed his heart to be touched (and his life to be changed) by the need of a wounded child. All this and more military and aerospace industry news in this week’s Aerotech! Hard copies of the paper are available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above and access a digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews



 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

