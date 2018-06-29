Aerotech News & Review


Aerotech News Digital Edition – June 29, 2018

Welcome to the Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition! June 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the YB-49 crash at Muroc Air Force Base that claimed the life of Capt. Glen Edwards. A decorated WWII combat pilot, Edwards’ later career in the US Army Air Forces and US Air Force pushed the envelope of flight test in his day, and paved the way for innovative aircraft of the modern age. The same can be said of many test pilots who have dazzled us in the skies over the dry lakebed where Edwards once flew, now known as Edwards Air Force Base – the focus of this special edition of Aerotech News. Whether you’re an Antelope Valley native, or a new resident to our area (working on a new generation of innovative aircraft, perhaps?), you’ll enjoy this insight into the life of Glen Edwards, the history of his namesake facility, as well as a look at other legendary names, places and ground-breaking aircraft that justify our community’s nickname, “Aerospace Valley”. So whether you’re a long-time “desert rat” or if you’ve recently relocated to our area and want to learn more about your new home, click on the link below and settle in for some great reading in this week’s issue of Aerotech News! Hard copies of the paper are available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews



 

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

