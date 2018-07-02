Headlines – July 2, 2018

News

Air Force T-6 squadron pauses training after more physiological scares –

An Air Force T-6 training squadron in Texas became the latest to pause operations after multiple pilots reported physiological episodes with the trainer aircraft’s OBOGS system, the Air Force confirmed June 29.



Senate confirms new military commander in Afghanistan, South Korean ambassador –

Senators approved a lengthy slate of nominations in the waning hours of work before their Fourth of July break, including a new commander for U.S. efforts in Afghanistan, a new head of Pacific Air Forces and a new ambassador for South Korea.





Business

Australia officially announces $26 billion frigate contract. Here are the build details –

Australia will acquire nine high-end anti-submarine warfare frigates from the end of the next decade under a deal with BAE Systems worth AU$35 billion (U.S. $26 billion).



South Korea unveils first images of KF-X design with European missiles –

South Korea’s arms acquisition agency unveiled June 29 the preliminary design of the KF-X fighter aircraft, nearly 30 months after the launch of the indigenous fighter development program in January 2016.



Despite Yemen conflict, probe clears Finland over Patria export license for sale to UAE –

An investigative report by Finland’s Chancellor of Justice has cleared the center-right government of any impropriety or irregularities in the awarding of a military export license to Patria to cover the sale of armored personnel carriers to the United Arab Emirates.



Italy’s new defense minister commits to F-35, butts heads with France –

Italy’s new populist government may slow down but not reduce its order of F-35 fighter jets, while trimming its manpower in Afghanistan, Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta has told Defense News.



Israel to U.S.: Don’t sell F-35s to Turkey –

Until the roll-out ceremony of the first Turkish F-35 last week, many in the Israeli defense establishment were sure that Washington would stop the sale.



F-35 program still struggling with acquiring spare parts –

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter program continues to struggle to acquire the proper amount of spare parts, six months after the Pentagon’s weapon tester announced it was a problem.





Defense

Democrats demand answers on Pentagon not recognizing Pride Month –

A group of House Armed Services Committee Democrats is demanding answers from the Pentagon on why it is “backing away” from its annual Pride celebration.



Cyber Command moves closer to a major new weapon –

The Air Force issued a formal proposal earlier this month for the Department of Defense’s long-awaited cyber weapon system, known as the Unified Platform, sources tell Fifth Domain.



Pentagon’s AI surge on track, despite Google protest –

In the long term, large government contracts and cutting-edge projects will be hard for tech companies to resist.



This new law could allow troops to keep their battle-damaged protective gear –

If a soldier is shot or injured in an explosion downrange, they might want to keep their damaged helmets or body armor plates as a memento.



Carrier USS Harry S. Truman operating in the Atlantic as Russian submarine activity on the rise –

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) has left the Mediterranean Sea and is now operating in the Atlantic Ocean, a defense official confirmed to USNI News.



Fast-attack sub USS Indiana to be commissioned this fall –

The U.S. Navy says a new fast attack nuclear-powered submarine named after the state of Indiana will be commissioned this fall.



This new system helps Marines follow the fight while en route to battle –

From the moment Marines board a MV-22 Osprey to when they hit the landing zone for their mission, hours can pass. Without uninterrupted communications, the situation on the ground can change drastically.



Marine Corps’ ‘Quads for Squads’ has been cleared for flight –

The Department of Defense has approved a waiver allowing the Corps to continue flying and operating the commercial drones it has dished out to Marine infantry units following a temporary grounding over cybersecurity concerns, according to Corps officials.





Veterans

Black World War II veteran becomes an Army officer 76 years later –

An African American man who was denied officer status in the U.S. Army was commissioned as a second lieutenant on June 29 — 76 years later.





Space & Technology

NASA announces supersonic tests –

NASA has announced a series of new tests for its 1,100mph (1,770kph) supersonic aircraft tipped to be the follow-up to the legendary Concorde.





International

U.S. hints France could become closest military ally –

The U.S. has hinted that France could become its closest military ally unless Britain pumps more money into forces.



Bolton says U.S. has a plan to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear program within a year –

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said Sunday the U.S. has a plan that would lead to the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in a year.



U.S., Japan agree to continue joint military exercises –

For the second time in two days, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is trying to assuage an Asian ally’s worries about America’s commitment to the region amid the ongoing denuclearization negotiations with North Korea.



U.S. assessing cost of keeping troops in Germany as Trump battles with Europe –

The Pentagon is analyzing the cost and impact of a large-scale withdrawal or transfer of American troops stationed in Germany, amid growing tensions between President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to people familiar with the work.