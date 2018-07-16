Aerotech News & Review


Space

July 16, 2018
 

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus Spacecraft Begins Secondary Mission in Space

NASA photograph NASA photograph

From May 24, 2018, when the CRS-9 “S.S. J.R. Thompson” Cygnus arrived at the International Space Station and delivered approximately 7,400 pounds of cargo to astronauts on board. The spacecraft successfully departed from the station on July 15. 

Northrop Grumman has announced that its Cygnus™ spacecraft, following a highly successful stay at the International Space Station, has departed from the station to begin the next phase of its mission.

While docked with the station, Cygnus performed a reboost experiment for the ISS demonstrating the spacecraft’s capability to raise the orbiting laboratory’s orbit.

The “S.S. J.R. Thompson” is now set to deploy six CubeSats in orbit before reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere. This mission marks the fifth time that Cygnus has been used for NanoRacks CubeSat deployments during its secondary payload mission phase.

Cygnus departed from the International Space Station at 8:37 a.m. ET. Five days before departure, the space station reoriented itself and Cygnus fired its thrusters for the International Space Station reboost demonstration, making Cygnus the first American spacecraft to reboost the station since the retirement of the Space Shuttle fleet seven years ago. The spacecraft spent 52 days at the station before leaving with more than 6,600 pounds (over 3,000 kilograms) of disposable cargo, a new record for Cygnus.

“This mission once again demonstrates the expanded capabilities for Cygnus and paves the way for future mission objectives,” said Frank Culbertson, president, space systems group, Northrop Grumman. “Cygnus performed extremely well during the International Space Station orbit raising experiment, and now the next phase of our extended orbital mission is ready to begin with the deployment of six CubeSats.”

The mission began May 21 when Cygnus launched aboard a Northrop Grumman Antares™ rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Upon arrival at the orbiting laboratory, Cygnus delivered approximately 7,400 pounds (3,350 kilograms) of cargo and science experiments to the astronauts, marking the company’s ninth operational mission to the International Space Station.

Following unberthing, the “S.S. J.R. Thompson” will raise its orbit above the International Space Station and use a NanoRacks CubeSat deployer to release six CubeSats into orbit. Four of the CubeSats will join Spire Global’s commercial weather satellite constellation for global ship and weather tracking. The NanoRacks manifest also includes the AeroCube 12A and 12B satellites. These two CubeSats come from the Aerospace Corporation and test new star tracker imagers and high-efficiency solar panels.

The mission is expected to end July 30 when Cygnus will execute a safe, destructive reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean. Stay informed with real-time updates on the science experiments aboard Cygnus through Northrop Grumman’s Twitter account: https://twitter.com/northropgrumman.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 16, 2018

News Chinese spy ship eyes RIMPAC – China was disinvited from the prestigious Rim of the Pacific exercise, but it has made an appearance anyway — dispatching a spy ship to international waters off Hawaii, the Navy said July 12.     Business Pentagon reaches handshake deal with Lockheed on newest batch of F-35s –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 16, 2018

U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan; 2nd in 6 days One American service member was killed in combat in eastern Afghanistan on July 12, the U.S. military said. Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Andrew Celiz, 32, of Summerville, S.C., died of wounds from enemy small arms fire. Celiz was based at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Army photograph by John Andrew Hamilton

Austin, Texas, to be U.S. Army Futures Command location, says Army

Austin, Texas, will be the location for the new headquarters of U.S. Army Futures Command, Secretary of the Army Dr. Mark T. Esper announced July 13 at a Pentagon press briefing. Under Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy then e...
 
Full Story »

 