July 18, 2018
 

LM, ThalesRatheonSystems join forces for NATO battlespace intelligence system

LM-thales
Lockheed Martin and ThalesRaytheonSystems are joining forces to provide NATO with a territorial Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) command and control capability.
 
With the ever increasing threat of proliferation of ballistic missile technology and weapons of mass destruction, NATO is redoubling its effort to deal with this threat and to protect European populations and territories, which, according to Western leaders, is a key element of NATO’s collective defense.

This teaming agreement, signed in the presence of Raytheon and Thales, the two shareholders of the joint venture, establishes a transatlantic team that combines the depth and breadth of decades of expertise from Lockheed Martin and Raytheon with Thales’ European air command and control capabilities. ThalesRaytheonSystems will be prime contractor and system integrator for the defense solution, which will combine operational experience and components coming from different partners. Lockheed Martin developed the ballistic missile defense planning capability through its Defense Design System.  Additionally, both Lockheed Martin and Raytheon bring significant expertise and experience as prime contractors for the United States’ ballistic missile defense capability.

The focus of the program is the upgrade, test and integration of NATO’s command and control (C2) systems and underlying communication network to enable effective information exchanges between various NATO and national missile defense systems. This integrated system-of-systems architecture will provide NATO forces, whether deployed within or beyond NATO’s area of responsibility, with the capability to defend NATO populations and territories.

 “Lockheed Martin delivered the Defense Design System for NATO’s BMD planning capability. We will leverage that success, as well as our expertise in command and control, weapon system development and systems integration to achieve the Alliance goals,” said Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of C4ISR for Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems. “Lockheed Martin’s success in delivering the C2 capability for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System is a result of our focus on end user needs. We delivered a very complex C2 capability that is intuitive and effective for mission execution. We accomplished this in partnership with Raytheon and other U.S. companies and we look forward to delivering this capability with ThalesRaytheonSystems.” 

According to Eric Marceau, CEO of ThalesRaytheonSystems, “This teaming agreement codifies the relationship established with Lockheed Martin since 2008 to deliver NATO’s Theater Missile Defence capability, in each operational decisive moment. It will further our collaboration to deliver the full spectrum capability the Alliance requires for territorial Ballistic Missile Defence.”

Dave Gulla, vice president of Mission Systems and Solutions, Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, expanded on Smith’s comments, stating, “Our companies are committed to providing the best technical and program talent available to provide a low risk and operationally relevant NATO BMD capability.  We are confident that this teaming framework creates the best value for NATO and ensures delivery of a timely and effective territorial BMD capability.”

“The partnership between our companies in the area of tactical ballistic missiles defence has already yielded results. Those new operational command and control capabilities will enhance the protection of NATO’s populations, territory and forces against the threats posed by ballistic missiles,” said Thomas Got, Thales vice president in charge the air operations and weapons system business.



 

