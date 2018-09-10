Aerotech News & Review


Aerotech News Digital Edition – September 7, 2018

(Lockheed Martin photograph by Christopher Higgins)
F-22 Raptor #4006 makes its second first flight July 17, 2018, following an extensive refurbishment to get it back in the air.

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News

Welcome to the Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition! Great story on our front page – “The Phoenix Rises!” Read about the “second first flight” of one of the earliest-built F-22 Raptors, newly refurbished and set to rejoin the fleet. Raptor 4006 is now the oldest flying F-22, and will serve as a flight sciences jet, increasing the test fleet at Edwards AFB from three to four aircraft.

Also this week, Cathy Hansen brings us comprehensive coverage of NASA administrator James Bridenstine’s recent visit to NASA Armstrong and Mojave Air & Space Port (page 3). This is a great story – check it out, and you will truly gain insight to Bridenstine’s heart and vision for NASA’s present and future, including his thoughts on the current administration’s proposal for a Space Force. Cathy also dug back into the Dan Sabovich/ Mojave Airport archives to bring us another little historical gem: Buzz Sawyer’s experimental lifting body aircraft Skyjacker II. It “seemed more to resemble a flying, two-car garage door.” Sound interesting? Check it out on page 8.

And Bob Alvis finishes his look at the life of WWII Ace Steve Pisanos. The unusual story of his journey to US citizenship in the early days of the war will entertain and inspire you – flip through to page 14 for this week’s installment of High Desert Hangar Stories. Just a taste of the news and features we have prepared for you in this week’s edition of Aerotech News! Hard copies of the paper are available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews

Headlines – September 10, 2018

News Navy F-35C suffers first major airborne mishap – The Navy’s next-generation F-35 fighter jet reached an unwanted milestone last month when a carrier-based Lightning II suffered a major airborne mishap.   Pentagon, White House consider military strike options on Syria – The Pentagon is preparing military options for President Donald Trump to respond if...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News Briefs – September 10, 2018

Shipbuilder considering Portland or Seattle for Army project A shipbuilding company with a $1 billion contract with the U.S. Army is choosing between Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash., to set up a production line for new landing vessels. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland-based Vigor Industrial says it’s planning to make the decision within the next 60...
 
Full Story »

 
 
carShow

Vets4Veterans hosts 9th Annual Car and Bike Show

PALMDALE, Calif.–A car and motorcycle show, a parade, food, and fun, the works. It’s all in the program for this Sept. 16 with the 9th Annual Vets4Veterans Classic Car and Motorcycle Show hosted at Poncitlan Square...
 
Full Story »

 