Aerotech News Digital Edition – September 7, 2018

Welcome to the Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition! Great story on our front page – “The Phoenix Rises!” Read about the “second first flight” of one of the earliest-built F-22 Raptors, newly refurbished and set to rejoin the fleet. Raptor 4006 is now the oldest flying F-22, and will serve as a flight sciences jet, increasing the test fleet at Edwards AFB from three to four aircraft.

Also this week, Cathy Hansen brings us comprehensive coverage of NASA administrator James Bridenstine’s recent visit to NASA Armstrong and Mojave Air & Space Port (page 3). This is a great story – check it out, and you will truly gain insight to Bridenstine’s heart and vision for NASA’s present and future, including his thoughts on the current administration’s proposal for a Space Force. Cathy also dug back into the Dan Sabovich/ Mojave Airport archives to bring us another little historical gem: Buzz Sawyer’s experimental lifting body aircraft Skyjacker II. It “seemed more to resemble a flying, two-car garage door.” Sound interesting? Check it out on page 8.

And Bob Alvis finishes his look at the life of WWII Ace Steve Pisanos. The unusual story of his journey to US citizenship in the early days of the war will entertain and inspire you – flip through to page 14 for this week's installment of High Desert Hangar Stories. Just a taste of the news and features we have prepared for you in this week's edition of Aerotech News!

