Aerotech News & Review


Business

December 14, 2018
 

Northrop Grumman expands Arizona operations

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman photograph

Lisa Brown (center) Northrop Grumman vice president and Mesa site operations lead, cuts the ribbon to officially open the company’s new facility. The 36,000 square foot building combines production and warehousing into one location, nearly doubling the production capability for the division that produces the world renowned Bushmaster line of medium caliber cannons. (pictured left-right: Kevin Sullivan, executive vice president, Arizona Commerce Authority; David Luna, Mesa vice mayor; John Giles, Mesa mayor; Dan Olson, Northrop Grumman armament systems vice president; Lisa Brown, Northrop Grumman vice president and Mesa site lead; Sally Harrison, CEO, Mesa Chamber of Commerce; Rudy Cota, Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs staff, constituent service representative; Bill Jabjiniak, Mesa director of economic development; Chris Keeler, Northrop Grumman deputy director Mesa operations.)

MESA, Ariz.–Northrop Grumman announced Dec. 12 that its Innovation Systems sector operations in Mesa. Ariz., completed the expansion of its Bushmaster® medium caliber cannon production facility.

The new 36,000-square foot facility nearly doubles the company’s current production capacity by collocating warehouse and manufacturing operations into one site.

“The city of Mesa is proud that Northrop Grumman chose to expand in the Falcon District,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said. “This new facility will bring more high-tech jobs to Mesa’s growing aerospace and defense industry.”

The Mesa-based operation produces the world-renowned Bushmaster® family of medium caliber cannons that provide the U.S. military and its allies with proven, highly reliable weapons for air, land and sea combat platforms. The company has either installed or is on contract to provide its cannons to more than 50 nations globally.

“This expansion will help us meet today’s surging demand for our cannons while also addressing future growth requirements as U.S. and allied militaries are increasing their current defense capabilities in response to worldwide threats,” said Lisa Brown, vice president, site operations, Northrop Grumman.

The Mesa-based operation employs more than 200 full time employees and since the project’s groundbreaking in March has begun the hiring of an additional 50 to 60 new engineering, program management and manufacturing technicians as a result of the company’s increased production capacity.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 14, 2018

News Russia ready to discuss inspections with U.S. on arms treaty – Russia is ready to discuss mutual inspections with the United States in order to save the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, RIA news agency cited Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying on Dec. 14.   Bucking Trump, U.S. Senate OKs historic Yemen measures...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 14, 2018

Lockheed Martin to provide LA with clean drinking water Lockheed Martin has agreed to supply 1.5 billion gallons of clean drinking water a year to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power under a deal involving its cleanup of a contaminated groundwater site. The DWP announced the agreement Dec. 12. Lockheed Martin has been...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Virgin Galactic photograph

Richard Branson welcomes astronauts home from Virgin Galactic’s first spaceflight

Virgin Galactic photograph VSS Unity takes to the skies for her first space flight. History was made and a long-anticipated dream realized in Mojave, Calif., Dec. 13 as Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, VSS Unity, landed from h...
 
Full Story »

 