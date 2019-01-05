Aerotech News & Review


Local

January 5, 2019
 

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® announces job growth, continued investment in Southern California

With multiple recent contract wins, Lockheed Martin continues to fuel high-tech jobs in Southern California at its Aeronautics Skunk Works® facility in Palmdale, Calif.

This growth is driving long-term innovation and making an economic impact in the state.

Recently, the Skunk Works® and the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development partnered to ensure job growth and innovation in the community for years to come through a package that fuels a competitive business environment. This package enables additional engineering and manufacturing development jobs, provides the justification needed for Lockheed Martin to invest $100 million in new facilities in Southern California and continues high-tech revitalization by ensuring a competitive position to bring future work to the region.

“Skunk Works® employs more than 2,500 residents of Southern California and continues to be a leader in developing advanced technologies and building the pipeline of future talent that contribute to our economy and community,” said Jack O’Banion, vice president of Business Development, Lockheed Martin. “Our partnership with the state ensures new aircraft development jobs for California, driving aviation innovation and preserving California’s national and global leadership in the aerospace industry.”

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® has called Southern California home for more than 75 years and developed many aerospace firsts here, including the United States’ first jet fighter, the world’s first stealth fighter and the world’s first 5th generation fighter. That mission-driven invention continues today with the development of cutting-edge technology to address the needs of tomorrow.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 4, 2019

News Chinese spacecraft becomes first ever to touch down on dark side of the moon – A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon as it transmitted a never-before-seen image of the unexplored surface. Lunar explorer Chang’e-4 touched down at 10.26am local time, state media reported, and took...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 4, 2019

Pakistan army says it shot down India drone over Kashmir Pakistan’s military says it has shot down a second Indian spy drone in two days flying in Pakistani airspace over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. In a statement, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor says Pakistani troops downed the drone Jan. 2 along the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Boeing photograph

Boeing to modernize entire Spanish Chinook fleet

Boeing photograph Boeing has manufactured more than 460 CH-47F Chinooks. Spain is one of 12 nations that has ordered the most current Chinook configuration. Boeing will upgrade all 17 of Spain’s CH-47D Chinook helicopters to ...
 
Full Story »

 