Aerotech News & Review


Space

January 9, 2019
 

U.S. will pick up pace in race to space with China, DOD official says

Tags:
C. Todd Lopez
DOD News
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stoltz Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stoltz

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., April 14, 2018. The Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle Secondary Payload Adapter Augmented Geosynchronous Laboratory Experiments system was onboard and is one of the 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron’s primary missions.

The United States isn’t out of the game yet when it comes to space, but if it wants to remain on top, it will need to do more and do it faster, a senior Defense Department official said Jan. 8.

“China is integrating certain new technologies and fielding those capabilities faster than the U.S.,” said Chris Shank, director of DOD’s Strategic Capabilities Office. “That means we have to be more responsive.”

Shank spoke during a presentation in San Diego hosted by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, where he pointed out some statistics regarding space launches last year.

“China had 39 launches, the U.S. had 31, Russia had 20, [and] Europe had eight,” Shank said. “And [China] landed a robotic mission on the dark side of the moon — a first.”

Shank said that while he doesn’t think the U.S. has lost leadership in space, it is losing ground. After all, he noted, the United States isn’t without its own recent achievements in space.

Space Development Agency
“In the same week that they land on the moon, we are at the furthest reaches of the solar system at Ultima Thule,” he said. NASA’s New Horizons probe flew by and observed the trans-Neptunian object about 4 billion miles from the sun last week. It’s the farthest object ever explored in space.

Shank said to stay relevant in space, the United States will need to speed up its development cycle for space-based technologies significantly.

“The DOD is committed to creating a Space Development Agency,” Shank said. “That would be a joint organization … to rapidly develop and field the next generation of space capabilities. I think that a Space Development Agency will represent a real investment in experimenting and prototyping of the rapid field of capabilities. … So buckle up — 2019 is going to be busy.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 9, 2019

News Two Marines, Navy corpsman under investigation in Iraq death of contractor and former Green Beret – Two Marines and a Navy corpsman are under investigation in the death of a Lockheed Martin contractor in northern Iraq.   Russia reportedly working on a longer-range version of deadly Kalibr cruise missile its adversaries already fear –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Photographs by Atherine Blanco and Dennis Anderson

Coffee4Vets welcomes ‘Cujo’

Photographs by Atherine Blanco and Dennis Anderson Col. Ryan “Cujo” Blake, commander of the Test Pilot School at Edwards, was at Crazy Otto’s in Lancaster on Jan. 8 for Coffee4Vets, a weekly get together hosted by the res...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
af-marathon

Air Force Marathon makes major changes for 2019

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Holly Ardern Runners participate in the 2018 Air Force Marathon. The Air Force Marathon opened registration for their 2019 event Jan. 1 with major changes designed to improve the experience...
 
Full Story »

 