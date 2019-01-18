DOD identifies Operation Inherent Resolve casualties

The Department of Defense announced Jan. 18 the deaths of one soldier, one sailor and one DOD civilian who were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The deceased are:



Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Fla. Farmer was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Ky.

Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, of upstate New York. Kent was assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Activity 66, based at Fort George G. Meade, Md.

DOD civilian Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, Mo. Wirtz was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.

Farmer, Kent and Wirtz died Jan. 16, 2019, in Manbij, Syria, as a result of wounds sustained from a suicide improvised explosive device.

According to a DOD spokesperson, the fourth U.S. citizen who died in the attack was a contractor supporting the Defense Department. As such, the department will not release his name.

The US-led coalition Operation Inherent Resolve said Jan. 16 that the service members were “conducting a routine patrol” at the time of the explosion.

News reports state that at least 10 other people were killed.