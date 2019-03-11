Aerotech News & Review


News

March 11, 2019
 

Headlines – March 11, 2019

News

New defense budget request: $9 billion in emergency funds, cuts for Europe –
The Pentagon’s fiscal year 2020 budget request will include $545 billion in base defense spending, $164 billion in overseas contingency operations funding, and $9 billion in “emergency funding” that could be used to cover funding gaps in military construction that result from President Donald Trump’s use of an emergency declaration to fund a wall at the southern border.
 
Proposal to take personnel funds to help build Trump’s border wall won’t hit military paychecks –
The Pentagon’s proposal to shift nearly $1 billion in personnel funds to help build President Donald Trump’s controversial southern border wall likely won’t take money out of troops’ paychecks. But it may undermine the entire military budget, lawmakers warned.
 
Trump wants to charge allies extra money for the privilege of hosting U.S. troops: report –
President Donald Trump wants foreign allies to cover all the costs of hosting American troops at overseas bases plus pay an additional premium for the privilege of having them there, according to a Bloomberg News report citing numerous administration officials.
 
 

Business

India signs $3 billion contract with Russia for lease of a nuclear submarine –
India on March 7 signed a $3 billion contract for the lease of an Akula-1 class nuclear-powered attack submarine from Russia for a period of 10 years.
 
Rostec exec on how Russia’s top defense firm is adapting to a ‘rapidly changing world’ –
Russian defense and technology giant Rostec was out in force at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, which took place in February.
 
Eye on China, Singapore splurges on top-line arms –
For global arms companies looking to ply their wares in Southeast Asia, Singapore is a sought-after client. And American and German hardware suppliers are poised for windfall profits as the island nation moves to shore up its defenses.
 
Myanmar, Ukrainian firm ink arms plant deal –
A Ukrainian company and the Myanmar military have signed a joint-venture agreement to build a plant capable of manufacturing armored personnel carriers and self-propelled howitzers, the Myanmar website The Irrawaddy reports.
 
 

Defense

At advent of ambitious mod plan, Army seeks $190 billion in fiscal 2020 –
The Army is asking for around $190 billion in fiscal year 2020, an increase of roughly $8 billion above last year’s budget top line, which will cover the cost of the advent of an ambitious modernization plan, a defense official told Defense News ahead of the White House’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget request release.
 
Pentagon warns of ‘grave consequences’ should Turkey buy Russian missile system –
Turkey faces “grave consequences” if it continues plans to buy the Russian S-400 air defense system, including being blocked from buying the F-35 fighter jet and Patriot air defense systems, the Pentagon’s top spokesman said March 8.
 
Army wants a new remote operating system for its ground combat vehicle cannons –
The Army is looking for information on a remote weapons system and an unmanned turret for its 30mm cannon for a few of its ground vehicles.
 
Air Force offers glimpse of new, stealthy combat drone during first flight –
The XQ-58A Valkyrie demonstrator, a long-range, high-subsonic unmanned combat air vehicle, completed its inaugural flight March 5 at Yuma Proving Grounds, in Arizona.
 
Key piece of F-35 logistics system unusable by U.S. Air Force students, instructor pilots –
The F-35 fighter jets’ logistics backbone has proven so clunky and burdensome to work with that the U.S. Air Force’s instructor pilots, as well as students learning to fly the aircraft, have stopped using the system, Defense News has learned.
 
Air Force names official to new ‘chief architect’ position –
The Air Force’s first “chief architect” began work at the Pentagon this week, the service confirmed in a statement March 8.
 
EA-6B Prowler, one of the saltiest warfighters in the Marine Corps, retires –
After supporting combat operations for the Marine Corps in nearly every conflict throughout the past 40 years, the Marines’ electronic attack aircraft, the EA-6B Prowler, will fly its final flight mid-March.
 
 

Veterans

Reburial planned for ensign killed during Pearl Harbor raid –
The remains of a New York sailor killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 will be brought home for reburial.
 
VA struggles to curb harassment of female weterans at medical centers –
“They just don’t think we’re real veterans,” retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robbin Alex said of the demeaning attitude behind the harassment female veterans sometimes experience in seeking Department of Veterans Affairs health care.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College/ Northrop Grumman partnership creates jobs: page 2
  • Construction underway on new Flight Test Museum at Edwards: page 4
  • Vets4Veterans opens Pecos Transitional House in Lancaster: page 6
  • Art heals wounds of war at AV College: page 10
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – A call to preserve War Eagle Field Tower: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – March 11, 2019

Russian fighter escorts U.S. intelligence plane over Baltic The Russian military says it scrambled a fighter jet to escort a U.S. intelligence plane over the Baltic Sea. The Defense Ministry did not say when the incident happened as it released a video shot from the Su-27 fighter’s cockpit as it was approaching the U.S. RC-135...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

SECAF announces resignation

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., Dec 6, 2017. Upon a favorable final vote by the regents, Secretary of the Air...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

MQ-1B, MQ-9 flight hours hit 4 million

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cory D. Payne An MQ- Reaper remotely piloted aircraft performs aerial maneuvers over Creech Air Force Base, Nev., June 25, 2015. The MQ-9 Reaper is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude,...
 
Full Story »

 