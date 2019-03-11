Headlines – March 11, 2019

News

New defense budget request: $9 billion in emergency funds, cuts for Europe –

The Pentagon’s fiscal year 2020 budget request will include $545 billion in base defense spending, $164 billion in overseas contingency operations funding, and $9 billion in “emergency funding” that could be used to cover funding gaps in military construction that result from President Donald Trump’s use of an emergency declaration to fund a wall at the southern border.



Proposal to take personnel funds to help build Trump’s border wall won’t hit military paychecks –

The Pentagon’s proposal to shift nearly $1 billion in personnel funds to help build President Donald Trump’s controversial southern border wall likely won’t take money out of troops’ paychecks. But it may undermine the entire military budget, lawmakers warned.



Trump wants to charge allies extra money for the privilege of hosting U.S. troops: report –

President Donald Trump wants foreign allies to cover all the costs of hosting American troops at overseas bases plus pay an additional premium for the privilege of having them there, according to a Bloomberg News report citing numerous administration officials.





Business

India signs $3 billion contract with Russia for lease of a nuclear submarine –

India on March 7 signed a $3 billion contract for the lease of an Akula-1 class nuclear-powered attack submarine from Russia for a period of 10 years.



Rostec exec on how Russia’s top defense firm is adapting to a ‘rapidly changing world’ –

Russian defense and technology giant Rostec was out in force at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, which took place in February.



Eye on China, Singapore splurges on top-line arms –

For global arms companies looking to ply their wares in Southeast Asia, Singapore is a sought-after client. And American and German hardware suppliers are poised for windfall profits as the island nation moves to shore up its defenses.



Myanmar, Ukrainian firm ink arms plant deal –

A Ukrainian company and the Myanmar military have signed a joint-venture agreement to build a plant capable of manufacturing armored personnel carriers and self-propelled howitzers, the Myanmar website The Irrawaddy reports.





Defense

At advent of ambitious mod plan, Army seeks $190 billion in fiscal 2020 –

The Army is asking for around $190 billion in fiscal year 2020, an increase of roughly $8 billion above last year’s budget top line, which will cover the cost of the advent of an ambitious modernization plan, a defense official told Defense News ahead of the White House’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget request release.



Pentagon warns of ‘grave consequences’ should Turkey buy Russian missile system –

Turkey faces “grave consequences” if it continues plans to buy the Russian S-400 air defense system, including being blocked from buying the F-35 fighter jet and Patriot air defense systems, the Pentagon’s top spokesman said March 8.



Army wants a new remote operating system for its ground combat vehicle cannons –

The Army is looking for information on a remote weapons system and an unmanned turret for its 30mm cannon for a few of its ground vehicles.



Air Force offers glimpse of new, stealthy combat drone during first flight –

The XQ-58A Valkyrie demonstrator, a long-range, high-subsonic unmanned combat air vehicle, completed its inaugural flight March 5 at Yuma Proving Grounds, in Arizona.



Key piece of F-35 logistics system unusable by U.S. Air Force students, instructor pilots –

The F-35 fighter jets’ logistics backbone has proven so clunky and burdensome to work with that the U.S. Air Force’s instructor pilots, as well as students learning to fly the aircraft, have stopped using the system, Defense News has learned.



Air Force names official to new ‘chief architect’ position –

The Air Force’s first “chief architect” began work at the Pentagon this week, the service confirmed in a statement March 8.



EA-6B Prowler, one of the saltiest warfighters in the Marine Corps, retires –

After supporting combat operations for the Marine Corps in nearly every conflict throughout the past 40 years, the Marines’ electronic attack aircraft, the EA-6B Prowler, will fly its final flight mid-March.





Veterans

Reburial planned for ensign killed during Pearl Harbor raid –

The remains of a New York sailor killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 will be brought home for reburial.



VA struggles to curb harassment of female weterans at medical centers –

“They just don’t think we’re real veterans,” retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robbin Alex said of the demeaning attitude behind the harassment female veterans sometimes experience in seeking Department of Veterans Affairs health care.