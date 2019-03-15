Aerotech News & Review


Lockheed Martin names new leaders for Mobility, Fighter programs

On March 14, Lockheed Martin announced Roderick McLean as vice president and general manager for the company’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions organization, succeeding George Shultz, who will retire later this year.

Additionally, Bridget Lauderdale will become vice president and general manager for the Integrated Fighter Group organization, succeeding McLean. Both appointments are effective April 15.

As leader of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions organization, McLean will be responsible for the C-130, LM-100J, C-5 and P-3 programs. He will also serve as the leader for the Marietta, Ga., facility, and oversee sub-assembly sites in Clarksburg, W. Va., and Meridian, Miss. A 25-year Lockheed Martin employee, he most recently led the Integrated Fighter Group. He also previously served as deputy for that group, as well as deputy for the F-16 program.

“Rod and his team have kept the F-16 in demand around the world, and we see a significant number of opportunities ahead for that program,” said Michele Evans, executive vice president, Aeronautics. “He will bring that same strategic vision to our C-130 and LM-100J programs, serving as an exceptional leader as we continue to build air mobility capabilities.” 

As leader of the Integrated Fighter Group, Lauderdale will be responsible for the development, manufacture and sustainment of the F-16 and F-22 programs. A 30-year Lockheed Martin employee, she most recently served as vice president, F-35 Global Sustainment. She has also held roles as senior vice president of Corporate Strategy & Business Development, vice president for Aeronautics Operations, vice president and general manager for F-16 and F-2 fighters, and vice president for F-22 Product Development.

“Bridget’s extensive experiences in the fighter market, her strong relationships with internal teams and customers, and her thoughtful, strategic approach will enable us to continue generating opportunities for the F-16 and F-22 well into the future,” said Evans.



 

