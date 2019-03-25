Aerotech News & Review


DOD identifies Army casualties

The Department of Defense announced March 23 the death of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Both soldiers died March 22, 2019, in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations. The incident is under investigation.

The deceased are:

Spec. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancaster, Ohio. Collette was assigned to the 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, Fort Carson, Colo.

Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colo. Lindsay was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colo.

“The 71st Ordnance Group … is deeply saddened by the loss of Spec. Joseph P. Collette. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends,” Col. David K. Green, commander of 71st Ordnance Group, said in a statement.

The fatalities bring to four the number of U.S. soldiers killed so far this year in Afghanistan. The deaths underscore the difficulties in bringing peace to the war-ravaged country.



 

