March 29, 2019
 

U.S. air, naval forces participate in Malaysia international exhibition

Air Force photograph by Capt. Jessica Clark

A KC-135 Stratotanker refueler with the 141st Air Refueling Wing of the Washington Air National Guard from Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., is displayed during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2017 in Sirat, Malaysia, March 21, 2017.

U.S. Air Force and Navy service members, aircraft and ships have arrived in Malaysia to take part in the biennial Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition, LIMA, 2019 from March 26-30.

U.S. military participation includes everything from bands to bomber jets, underscoring the significant regional and global partnership shared between the two democracies.

“LIMA is a phenomenal multinational event and showcase for the military-to-military ties between the U.S. and Malaysian armed forces,” said Col. Scott Humphrey, the Washington Air National Guard U.S. mission commander. “We appreciate our Malaysian hosts, are grateful to be here in beautiful Langkawi and we look forward to celebrating our enduring relationship throughout the course of the exhibition.”

The Washington National Guard, through the U.S. Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program, has been the U.S. partner to the country of Malaysia since 2017. This followed the two countries elevating their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive partnership in 2014. Through this partnership, the U.S. and Malaysia have worked together closely on security matters, including counter-terrorism, maritime domain awareness and overall regional stability through participation in frequent bilateral and multilateral training, exercises and visits.

“LIMA represents Malaysia’s strategic importance geographically, economically, and, for the United States, bilaterally. This year the United States will bring a senior-level delegation to highlight business opportunities that benefit both our countries, the bilateral cooperation that has enhanced regional peace and stability, and the people-to-people relationships that have brought our countries into a comprehensive partnership,” said Kamala Shirin Lakhdir, the U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia.

U.S. aircraft scheduled to participate in this year’s exhibition includes the C-17 Globemaster III; KC-135 Stratotanker; MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle; F/A-18 Super Hornet; P-8 Poseidon intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform; and SH-60 Seahawk helicopter.

The B-52 Stratofortress bomber is also scheduled to perform a flyover. U.S. naval assets are scheduled to include the USS Blue Ridge and USS Preble.
In addition to equipment, approximately 1,400 U.S. Airmen and Sailors, to include the commanders of both U.S. Pacific Air Forces and U.S. Pacific Fleet are scheduled to take part in the event.



 

