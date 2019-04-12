Headlines – April 12, 2019

News

Wreckage of Japanese F-35 found; pilot remains missing –

The wreckage of the Japanese F-35 stealth fighter jet that disappeared from radar over the Pacific Ocean during a night training flight was found in the sea on April 10.



Libyan war escalates amid lack of U.S strategy for secret missions in Africa –

Despite the large number of military operations in the region, some former officials say neither the Obama administration nor the current White House has taken much interest in coming up with a coherent policy for U.S. military operations on the continent.



NATO to enhance security in the Black Sea region –

NATO Foreign Ministers agreed a package of measures to improve situational awareness in the Black Sea region and strengthen support for partners Georgia and Ukraine.



Israel’s Beresheet spacecraft lost during historic lunar landing attempt –

Israel’s SpaceIL almost made history April 11 as its Beresheet spacecraft came within an ace of landing on the surface of the Moon, but suffered a last minute failure during descent. Israel missed out on the chance to be the fourth country to make a controlled lunar landing, but getting 99 percent of the way there is still an extraordinary achievement for private spaceflight.





Business

‘Space Force’ windfall unclear for eager defense companies –

As the Pentagon reorganizes its oversight of space and figures out the right mix of its future satellites, a similar transformation is going on with companies who build the spacecraft, rockets, and technology the Defense Department seeks.



Pompeo: With S-400, Turkey won’t get F-35, may get sanctions –

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers Tuesday that if NATO ally Turkey acquires the Russian S-400 air defense system, it will not receive the F-35 fighter jet, and he left the door open for sanctions.



United Kingdom wants its bombs to live longer, and it thinks data can help –

The United Kingdom is looking to dive deep into data to figure out if it can “eek out” extra life on some of its most vital munitions, a top general tells Defense News.



Three shipbuilders to apply in Bulgarian $567M patrol vessel tender –

The Bulgarian navy expects three companies to submit offers to supply two patrol vessels under an ongoing tender: Italy’s Fincantieri, Germany’s Lürssen, and Bulgarian shipbuilder MTG Dolphin.



Chinese navy trials laser weapon –

Chinese media have reported that a prototype laser weapon is being tested by the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).



U.S. Army poised to begin JAGM full-rate production –

The U.S. Army is to begin full-rate production of the Lockheed Martin Joint Air-to-Ground Missile, with a pre-solicitation issued by the service on April 9.



DARPA picks three competitors for launch challenge prize –

Tucson-based Vector Launch, Virgin Orbit, and a “stealth” startup can compete for prizes up to $10 million in the DARPA Launch Challenge.





Defense

House Armed Services chair rejects Pentagon bid to shift $1B toward border wall –

House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith on April 9 rejected a Pentagon move to shift $1 billion in funding for more Southern border barriers, and warned Pentagon leaders of stiff budget consequences if it unilaterally shifts the money.



Trump to boost troop deployments at U.S. southern border again –

President Donald Trump said that he is considering sending even more troops to the southern U.S. border to help with security missions there, calling the situation there increasingly dangerous.



Army secretary defends decision to cut CH-47 Chinook program –

The U.S. Army’s top officials on April 9 had to defend the service’s decision to stop buying CH-47 Chinook helicopters to pay for futuristic aircraft and other modernization programs.



Next milestone for future B-21 bomber? First flight –

The Air Force’s stealthy new bomber is getting ready to take its first flight.



Top Marine says border mission has actually improved readiness for some units –

Neller characterized statements describing the border mission as posing a threat to Marine Corps readiness as “not accurate.”





Veterans

New push for getting more women to sign up for VA benefits –

Pennsylvania Rep. Chrissy Houlahan admits she never even looked into her veterans benefits until she ran for Congress. “I just never thought that I should.”



Military retirees flock to federal dental, vision program –

Military retirees seemed to get the message to sign up for federal dental benefits before the Tricare Retiree Dental Program ended Dec. 31, with nearly 1.2 million of those eligible making the switch, according to data released by the Defense Department.



Korean War POW will finally be buried in Arlington –

First Lt. Herman Falk, a 1950 graduate of The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., went missing with 156 other soldiers from Company B, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, on Feb. 12, 1951, during operations against the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces near Changboing-ni, Korea.