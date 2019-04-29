Aerotech News & Review


Business

April 29, 2019
 

Lockheed Martin announces first-ever recipients of STEM scholarships

Lockheed Martin recently announced the recipients of its 2019 STEM Scholarship Program.

The program is geared toward high school and college undergraduate students planning to pursue a major in engineering or computer science, who demonstrate financial need and come from an underrepresented group or underserved community.

“Lockheed Martin is proud to provide opportunities to students who want to develop their talents and build a better world,” said Patricia L. Lewis, Lockheed Martin senior vice president of Human Resources. “Our scholarship recipients are among the best and the brightest – individuals who one day will develop breakthrough solutions that will shape our nation’s future.”

Lockheed Martin received 6,333 applications and is awarding 200 scholarships in 2019.  Students will receive up to $40,000 total in scholarship funding, or $10,000 per school year for up to three additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever comes first. As the program grows, Lockheed Martin will increase the number of participants to 1,000 students and, at full capacity, we will be awarding $10 million in scholarships annually. Recipients will also be eligible for a paid Lockheed Martin internship opportunity.

This program is being funded by proceeds from tax reform and is part of a larger investment of $460 million by Lockheed Martin in education and innovation. Some of the other investments include $100 million in employee training and educational opportunities and a $10 million Lockheed Martin Innovation Prize competition.

The scholarship program is administered by Scholarship America, an organization with more than 60 years of experience designing and managing scholarship programs.

The Lockheed Martin STEM Scholarship program will reopen for the next round of applications in January 2020.  
 



 

