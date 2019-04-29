Aerotech News & Review


Business

April 29, 2019
 

Small eye in sky: Special forces will soon have new enduring ISR option

Lockheed Martin photograph

Lockheed Martin’s latest Indago tethered variant is ready for the battlefield after completing successful flight testing.

Combating counterinsurgency, conducting reconnaissance, collecting information vital to national security, United States Special Forces conduct some of the most sensitive and critical missions.

The people and infrastructure required for these missions also require constant protection through reliable intelligence and surveillance. That’s why Lockheed Martin expanded its Indago portfolio to include a tethered option.

Without the tether, Indago 3 flies for 50-70 minutes and can be carried in a rucksack, leading the group 1 small unmanned aerial system industry in endurance and transportability. For uninterrupted ISR, special forces can quickly configure the tether, taking away the need for battery reliance.

“When it comes to unmanned systems and capability, size does matter,” said Michael Carlson, Business Development manager for Indago. “We want to make something as important as force and facility protection as simple and effective as possible – the tethered Indago can do that.”

Its payloads provide high resolution, daytime, electro-optical imagery capable of reading a license plate from a 1,000-foot standoff distance. For nighttime, it provides detailed thermal infrared that can identify a person, weapon, and other intelligence, such as warmth of vehicle tracks on the surface. This includes imagery in black hot, white hot, and ironbow, an orange and purple heatmap color scheme.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the April 19 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Stratolaunch takes to the skies: story and photos on pages 1, 3 & 4
  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy goes up, boosters come down: pages 5 & 6
  • Vets4Veterans 5K Color Run is coming – time to sign up!: page 7
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty, Part 3: page 9
  • AV honors Doolittle Raider, Lt. Col. Richard Cole: page 13
  • Mojave Experimental Fly-In – innovation on display: page 17
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 29, 2019

News Navy black box detector joins in deep water hunt for missing Japanese F-35A – The U.S. Navy is employing tools it used in the search for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 to help find a Japanese F-35A that crashed earlier this month, U.S. 7th Fleet announced April 25.   U.S. rolls ‘100,000 tons...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 29, 2019

China, Russia holding joint navy drills China has said it is holding joint naval drills. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said April 25 that the drills will be held off the eastern port city of Qingdao. He said they will be held from April 28-May 4 and will feature ships and submarines, along with...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Lockheed Martin’s AEHF-4 on-orbit test proves successful, marks first of its kind

Lockheed Martin on April 29 announced the successful completion of AEHF-4 spacecraft on-orbit test and available for Satellite Control Availability. The AEHF-4 on-orbit test (A4 OOT) successfully activated the payload, built by...
 
Full Story »

 