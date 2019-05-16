Space Tech Conference 2019 includes speakers from NASA, Lockheed Martin, Virgin Orbit

This May 20-22, Conference and Pre-conference workshops at Space Tech Expo unites creators, cultivators, and collaborators from across the aerospace industry in an agenda packed with in-depth insights, high-level panel sessions, and comprehensive coverage of current opportunities and hurdles.

The conference opens with keynote speeches from senior leadership at Defense Innovation Unit, Space & Missile Systems Center, the Commercial Spaceflight Federation and NASA.

From there, speakers from leading organizations including Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, IBM, Airbus, Deloitte, and Lockheed Martin are among those treading a vast agenda — topics include accelerating innovative technology development through creative partnerships and business models; LEO tech updates and developments ahead of the 2020 missions; spurring investment and advanced technologies to ensure LEO commercialization within the next decade; elevating additive manufacturing and ensuring quality control; and expanding space capabilities by developing and selecting advanced propulsion systems for next-generation applications.

Digital transformation is a prominent industry topic, affecting engineers and designers, as well as decision makers and heads of teams. Participating in the panel session Designing the Factory of the Future: Implementing Digital Transformation in the Space System Manufacturing Value Chain to Optimize Efficiency is Whitley Poyser, digital transformation lead at Lockheed Martin Space.

“Space manufacturing is multidimensional and so digital transformation for space is also multidimensional,” said Poyser. “It’s about leveraging the knowledge of so many expert operators who understand space manufacturing and applying emerging technologies to that,” she says, noting that continuous learning is essential if companies are to experience successful digital transformation.

To support this learning, Space Tech Expo is presenting a series of pre-conference workshops on May 20.

Hosted by the likes of Caltech, IBM and NASA JPL, the workshops cover everything from taking a holistic approach to space systems and lowering cost while improving flexibility, to blockchain technology, electric propulsion and manufacturing 4.0 technology implementation and investments. The intimate setting of these workshops provide an exclusive course and various activities between the presenter and the attendees. They mark an unparalleled opportunity to hear from those at the vanguard of aerospace developments and deepen your knowledge base alongside industry peers.

New for 2019 are the 360 Sessions — roundtables for engagement with industry peers in high-level discussions on particular space and technological challenges and developments.

Sessions will be hosted by senior figures from Honeywell, NTS, Starburst Accelerator and Bosch Rexroth Corporation, and will delve into topics including how to bridge the gap between testing and simulation analysis; securing your place in space — an essential guide for start-ups in this highly competitive industry; and the key features of industry 4.0 technologies in a successful digital transformation.

The aerospace industry is expanding and evolving at a rapid rate of change. Make sure you’re part of the conversation as the industry looks to the future: register for your conference pass here. View the agenda to see the full speaker program.

Space Tech Expo is America’s engineering and manufacturing meeting place for space technology returns to California for three days of knowledge sharing and networking alongside the largest supply chain exhibition of its kind.

With capabilities ranging from cryogenics, laser systems, materials, nanotechnology, imaging, environmental test, motion simulation, magnetics, capacitors, spacewire, NDT and connectors through to electroforming, engineering services, precision machining, 3D printers, ground systems, mission management and reconnaissance satellites, Space Tech Expo 2019 will bring a multitude of networking opportunities through focused receptions and events for attendees and exhibitors throughout the commercial, civil and military space supply chain.

Featured conference sessions:

Conference Day 1: Creators, cultivators & collaborators, May 21

10:10–11 a.m. – Pushing the Pedal to the Metal: Accelerating Innovative Technology Development Through Creative Partnerships and Business Models with LightSpeed Innovations, Bessemer Venture Partners, Boeing HorizonX Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Orbital Sidekick, AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate, BMNT

– Pushing the Pedal to the Metal: Accelerating Innovative Technology Development Through Creative Partnerships and Business Models with LightSpeed Innovations, Bessemer Venture Partners, Boeing HorizonX Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Orbital Sidekick, AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate, BMNT 3:15–4:30 p.m. – Spurring Investment, Cooperation and Advanced Technologies to Ensure LEO Commercialisation in the Next Decade with Bryce Space and Technology, Maxar Technologies, NanoRacks, Aerojet Rocketdyne, International Space Station National Laboratory (ISS NL)

Conference Day 2: Future mission enablers, May 22

1:15–2:30 p.m. – Designing the Factory of the Future: Implementing Digital Transformation in the Space System Manufacturing Value Chain to Optimise Efficiency with Deloitte Consulting LLP, Airbus North America, The Aerospace Corporation, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, Lockheed Martin Space, Virgin Orbit

– Designing the Factory of the Future: Implementing Digital Transformation in the Space System Manufacturing Value Chain to Optimise Efficiency with Deloitte Consulting LLP, Airbus North America, The Aerospace Corporation, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, Lockheed Martin Space, Virgin Orbit 2:45–4 p.m. – Taking Additive Manufacturing to the Next Level: Ensuring Quality Control for Future Spaceflight with ASTM International, Launcher, Additive Rocket Corporation, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, Lockheed Martin Space, Siemens Power & Gas

For more information, visit http://www.spacetechexpo.com/.