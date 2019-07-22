Raytheon, UK Ministry of Defence team to develop new UK space capabilities

On July 19, Raytheon signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Ministry of Defence to join Team ARTEMIS Industry, a collaboration between government and industry formed to fast track the launch of a small satellite constellation and enhance the UK’s sovereign space capability.

“In large part because of U.S. efforts to raise the profile of military space, allies are working hard to ‘close the space gap,'” said Air Vice-Marshal Rocky Rochelle, Royal Air Force chief of staff for capability.

Raytheon’s many decades of experience in developing space systems will be a significant boost to the MOD’s space plans and their commitment to launch a small satellite demonstrator within a year with Team ARTEMIS Industry.

“Raytheon provides advanced satellite-based mission planning and data processing capabilities to governments around the world,” said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. “The collaboration between Raytheon and the UK Armed Forces will deliver new capabilities that directly benefit this important alliance.”

Raytheon and the UK MOD have previously partnered on several defence projects, including tactical airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions used by the armed forces.

“Raytheon has worked with the UK for decades to develop exceptional defence, aerospace and cyber capabilities,” said Richard Daniel, CEO of Raytheon UK. “Being part of Team ARTEMIS Industry will only further strengthen that relationship as we work and invest to jointly develop and support the UK’s space systems.”