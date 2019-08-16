Edwards Civ-Mil founder honored

Command Chief Master Sgt. Ian Eishen, 412th Test Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, presents Edwards Air Force Base Civilian-Military Support Group President Al Hoffman and Civ-Mil Founder, Aida O’Connor with a commemorative sword in recognition of Civ-Mil’s 30 years of continuous support to the base. The group was established in 1989 and was spearheaded by Aida O’Connor. O’Connor, along with other civic leaders, was invited to visit Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., by Maj. Gen. John Schoeppner, the Air Force Flight Test Center commander at the time. O’Connor was so impressed by the Patrick AFB Civ-Mil group that she was inspired to form a civ-mil group in the Antelope Valley. In late 1989, O’Connor along with a small group of civic leaders officially formalized the group. The group’s past projects include providing flags, flag poles, picnic tables and benches for the Flag Park; picnic tables for the Air Force Flight Research Laboratory; the Higher Grounds Internet Café; and providing goodie bags for deployed service members, amongst other ongoing projects.





Edwards Air Force Base Civilian-Military Support Group President Al Hoffman presents a $300 check to Command Chief Master Sgt. Ian Eishen, the 412th Test Wing Command Chief, at the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce in Lancaster, Calif., Aug. 8. The donation was made on behalf of local singer, “Rat Pack” Ricky Medlin, and will be used to support the Edwards AFB Youth Center.