Northrop Grumman receives $200 million infrared countermeasures systems order

Northrop Grumman has received a $200 million order for Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure systems and support from the U.S. Air Force. This order was received under an existing indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.

Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system protects aircrews by automatically detecting, tracking and jamming incoming infrared threats.

“With this award, we continue to protect U.S. and international partner aircrews from the threat of infrared guided weapons,” said Bob Gough, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman’s infrared countermeasures are enabling missions worldwide, having been installed on more than 1,500 aircraft of more than 80 types worldwide.