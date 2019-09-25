Northrop Grumman awarded contract for remote sensing proof of concept

Northrop Grumman has received a contract award from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) for a proof of concept demonstration referred to as FireWatch.

This contract will allow Northrop Grumman’s Computer-Aided Dispatch system, installed at CAL FIRE, to receive fire detection and location information from fused remote sensing data, enabling early detection so that first responders can take quicker action against fires as they emerge.

“Being able to take rapid action against wildfires can prevent the loss of human life, property and infrastructure, while also preserving the environment and watersheds of California,” said Chris Williams, vice president, integrated fires and protective systems, Northrop Grumman. “FireWatch will demonstrate to CAL FIRE the value of up-to-the-minute remote sensing data to significantly expand their CAD capabilities.”

The ability to share remote sensing data aided in the response to California’s devastating fires in November 2018. With support from Northrop Grumman, U.S. government agencies were able to share information rapidly as fires changed course or new flare-ups emerged. This contract will formalize the delivery of these capabilities, thereby enabling CAL FIRE to respond even more proactively and decisively to the threat of wildfires.