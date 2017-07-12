Harness training

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List
Chapel Corner
The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.
COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel
Worship schedule
Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC
Protestant worship
Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC
Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.
Chapel activities
Religious education
Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485
Weddings
Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance
Singles ministry
Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis
Youth events
Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC
Club Beyond/Young Life Military
For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.
All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel An Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participates in a 1.5 mile run at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 10, 2017. The run clinic is held at the base track every Monda...
Eligible active-duty first-term Airmen may choose from more than 1,400 approved retraining quotas in over 20 career fields for fiscal year 2018. Retraining allows enlisted Airmen, to include staff and technical sergeants on their first enlistment, to retrain into skills where a shortage exists, in conjunction with a reenlistment. “A first-term Airman can apply to...
Air Force officials selected 8,167 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 25,552 eligible for a selection rate of 31.9 percent. The technical sergeant promotion list will be available on the Air Force Portal and myPers July 20, 2017, at 8 a.m., CDT. On July 21, Airmen can also access their score notices...
Published the first Friday of each month, Thunderbolt is distributed to military and contractor personnel on Luke AFB, including all offices and high traffic locations on base as well as locations throughout the Phoenix West Valley
News and ad copy deadline is noon on the Tuesday prior to publication. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.
The appearance of advertising in this publication, including inserts or supplements, does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, or Aerotech News and Review, Inc., of the products or services advertised.